‘Bridgerton’s’ Phoebe Dynevor Explains How The Duke Of Hastings Will Be Present In Season 2

Dear readers, we have exciting “Bridgerton” news for you directly from “the diamond of the season.”

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, opened up to “The Wrap” about season 2 and what is to come for her character, especially following the news that Rege-Jean Page would no longer return to the show.

The series will follow every Bridgerton sibling, with season 2 focusing specifically on Anthony Bridgerton finding love. Even though the new season won’t follow Phoebe’s character as closely, fans were shocked with the news that the Duke of Hastings would not be making an appearance. But the 26-year-old actress says the Duke will not be forgotten.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” Phoebe said. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family.”

Regardless, she said the show will continue to satisfy fans.

“I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out. And no two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement,” the British actress said.

Season 2 of the hit series is currently in production, and it’s already shaping up to be as steamy and action-packed as the first season: “Sex Education” star Simone Ashley is set to play Kate, who is the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony.

And she’s not the only new cast member—we will also be meeting the patriarch of the Bridgerton family.

Rupert Evans has been cast as Edmund Bridgerton in the highly-anticipated second season.

Netflix describes Edmund as “the loving and devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”

It’s most likely that Rupert will appear in flashbacks, as the first season established that his character had passed away before the series’ events.

And if you can’t get enough of the regency-era series, you’re in luck.

In May, Netflix also announced an expansion of the “Bridgerton” universe through a new limited series spinoff set to tell the origin story of Queen Charlotte.

