Brie Bella ‘Can’t Believe’ She Welcomed Baby No. 2 A Week Ago

Brie Bella is a proud mama of two!

The “Total Bellas” star took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe and her baby boy.

“Can’t believe it’s been a week already!!! 💙💛,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside the sweet selfie, that showed her newborn son cuddled up in a blanket as the mother-daughter duo flashed a large grin.

Brie and her hubby, Daniel Bryan, who tied the knot back in 2014, welcomed their second kiddo on Aug. 1.

“It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020,” Brie announced on Instagram at the time. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

In true twin fashion, Nikki Bella welcomed her son just one day before sister Brie!

The new mom shared a nearly identically framed shot with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev holding onto their son’s tiny hand.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be happier and more in love! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she penned on Instagram along with his birthdate, July 31, 2020.

Nikki, who had anticipated welcoming her son after her sister had her second baby, also joked about beating her twin to the labor room on Twitter.

“And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together,” she tweeted.