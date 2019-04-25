Brie Larson Filmed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Before She Knew She Was Captain Marvel!

The directors of “Avengers: Endgame” weren’t messing around with this one!

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson revealed that she was left completely in the dark while filming the final movie of the series.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Oscar winner confirmed that she began shooting for “Avengers: Endgame” before the script was created for “Captain Marvel.”

“I flew to Atlanta to start shooting, had no idea what I was doing, and I arrived and they gave me a piece of paper…that had a full page of dialogue and action but all of it was redacted except for my one line,” she explained to Jimmy.

She admitted that the scene was so secretive that her hair and makeup team couldn’t even tell her who she was filming with!

“It wasn’t until I was on set that I was like, “Oh crap! I’m in a Marvel movie right now,” Brie said. “And then I couldn’t talk about it.”

The “Unicorn Store” actress also revealed a special “Star Wars” surprise she got from co-star Samuel L. Jackson on set of “Captain Marvel.”

“He walked in and dropped this bag in my lap,” she said. “And I opened it and it was his light saber and I just immediately burst into tears.”

“I don’t think he’s supposed to have it,” Brie joked. “I’m not even sure I’m supposed to say that he has it…but he’s got cinematic immunity in a way.”

Although we have a Fury-shaped hole in our heart, we can’t wait to see Brie in “Avengers: Endgame” coming to theaters on April 26, 2019!

