Brie Larson, Kerry Washington & More Stars Attend Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening

These stars travelled to a land far, far away… well, sort of.

Celebrities stepped out of an action-packed night on Wednesday, for the opening night of the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland Resort.

Kerry Washington totally geeked out at the event, sharing multiple photos on social media.

“Thank you for having us!!!!!! Opening night at #starwars land inside @disneyland,” she wrote. “EPIC NIGHT! SWIPE!!!! So brilliant. I think I REALLY want to be an imagineer in my next life! Pure magic.”

Also in attendance was Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson! The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker caught the moment the actress totally freaked out at the opening ceremony!

Of all the awesome things to see, Brie Larson nerding out was among my favorite. #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/8afxhMYGCa — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 30, 2019

“Of all the awesome things to see, Brie Larson nerding out was among my favorite,” he wrote.

Donald Faison was also feeling like a true pilot as he “took off” in the Millennium Falcon.

Also at the event were “Star Wars” stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Willims, who all gave speeches alongside Disney CEO Bob Iger. Alongside them onstage was the creator of the franchise George Lucas.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens on May 31.

— Stephanie Swaim