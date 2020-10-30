Brie Larson Marvels In New Ad Campaign For Decorté! (EXCLUSIVE)

Brie Larson is putting her marvelous looks on display in beloved beauty brand Decorté’s new campaign in honor of their 50th anniversary!

The Marvel star was absolutely glowing in the new campaign as it was announced that she will also be their new global muse.

“I am honored to be a part of the KOSÉ family and be named Decorté’s Brand Muse,” Brie said in a press release. “I love the confidence that the brand inspires in women globally as well as its holistic approach to beauty. I appreciate how much research, science, craftsmanship and passion go into the making of each product. The brand holds themselves to the highest standards of quality and experience.”

In the new campaign, shared exclusively with Access Hollywood, Brie is the picture of true beauty in a gold-flecked backdrop and a sparkling white gown. Her natural looks are highlighted with close up of her lips, eyelashes and stunning facial structure. Check it out below!

