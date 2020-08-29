Chadwick Boseman’s Last Few Texts to Josh Gad Urged Him To ‘Take Advantage Of Every Moment’

Josh Gad continues to remember his co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday from colon cancer. Josh, who starred alongside Chadwick in 2017’s Thurgood Marshall biopic “Marshall,” shared one of the final texts he received from the “Black Panther” star.

“Take this in & celebrate life,” Josh captioned the pic. “He knew how precious every moment was. Take none of it for granted. 🙏”

The message was a call to find the silver lining in challenging times. Fellow “Avengers” co-star Brie Larson spoke of this same quality in her tribute to the late actor, noting, “[He] gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure.”

Josh first addressed the tragic death of Chadwick by posting a tear-filled video to his Instagram, grappling to make sense of the news.

“This one hurts,” he says. “Because it’s taking away somebody who’s honestly one of the greats.

The full text message reads:

“CATCH THE RAIN

If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of a steady precipitation. If you’re like me, maybe you looked at the week’s forecast and found that it’s supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah it’s gonna be coming down like cats and dogs. Great. We’re stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the Covid, and now we can’t even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!

But now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower. Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day. We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom. And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have a water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there.”