Comedian Plans His Wedding To Chrissy Teigen In ‘Bring The Funny’ Exclusive Clip

This comedian isn’t afraid to go there!

In this exclusive clip from “Bring The Funny,” contestant Matt Rife hilariously plans his wedding to judge Chrissy Teigen as fellow judges Keenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy crack up to his standup act.

“Chrissy, I look like the kind of guy who would sleep with you and not call you the next day. That’s so not the case, I’m so emotional you have no idea,” he saysas Chrissy starts giggling.

“Like yeah, I might sleep with you and not call you the next day… Cause I’m busy planning our wedding!” he says.

He also riffed about how he’s really emotional and prone to falling in love.

“I do suck at relationships, I’m so bad. I get too attached too easily, I know that,” he says. “I’m always the one to say I love you first like, ‘oh I had a great time last night, when can I see you again?’ Like I’m that dude, and I think that’s why I can’t go to prison.”

“It’s not so much the showers I’m afraid of,” he says as the crowd cracks up. “It’s just like, what if I fall in love? What if I meet the one and I get out before him? Now I can’t see my boo? Are you serious? I gotta meet him at the glass every week? That’s not gonna work for me, I need communication.”

“I’m back in court, trying to get my sentence extended, ‘Just please your honor, I’m begging you’ How do you plead? ‘Guilty, of love your honor, I’ll do anything,” he says as the crowd cackles.

“Bring The Funny” premieres July 9 on NBC.

— Stephanie Swaim