British Comedy Star Tim Brooke-Taylor Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Tim Brooke-Taylor, a beloved British actor and comedian, passed away from complications from coronavirus on Sunday. He was 79.

The British comedian was best known for his work on “The Goodies” and “I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue,” and had a career that spanned more than 60 years.

Tim began his career on BBC radio before moving into television. He had a starring role alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie on “The Goodies” which ran from 1970 to 1982. The slapstick style comedy show was a major hit. Tim then went on to be a panelist on Radio 4’s “I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.” In 2011, Brooke-Taylor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honors, for his work in entertainment.

The comedian will certainly be missed, and several stars took to social media to mourn the loss.

“Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue,” Stephen Fry wrote in a tweet. “Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad.”

“Fifty years and he only got cross with me once… well maybe twice… no quite a lot actually! No one could wear silly costumes or do dangerous stunts like Tim. I know it hurt cos he used to cry a lot. Sorry Timbo. A true visual comic and a great friend x,” Bill Oddie shared on Twitter.

Piers Morgan also paid tribute.

British comedy legend Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed for The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, has died from Coronavirus, aged 79.

How incredibly sad.

Tim Brooke-Taylor marks yet another tragic passing in the entertainment community.