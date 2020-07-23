Britney Spears’ Brother Addresses #FreeBritney Movement, Calls Conservatorship A ‘Great Thing’

Bryan Spears, the older brother of pop superstar Britney Spears, is speaking up about her conservatorship.

During the July 23 episode of the “As Not Seen On TV” podcast, 43-year-old Bryan revealed that Britney has “always wanted to get out of” the conservatorship. “It’s very frustrating to have,” he said. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

However, Bryan defended the family’s choice, saying, “We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way. But at the end I think we made the right choice.”

Bryan also supported his father, Jamie Spears, who serves as conservator, saying, “In general, he’s done the best he could given the situation he’s in.”

Bryan says the conservatorship “has been a great thing for our family,” expressing concern for the potential of 38-year-old Britney adjusting to life without it. “She’s been surrounded by people since she was 15, so at what level does everyone just walk away or get reduced? I know what she wants, but…at the end of the day, what is the reality of that? The practicality. So are you going to call and make reservations for yourself today?”

“I think in general, just as personal development…I don’t know this, but if you’re coming into life and never had to do something and having to learn it…I’m sure it’s going to be an adjustment,” he said. “Let’s say [the conservatorship] does get let go, and she’s going around, everyday task stuff, I think it’s probably going to be…it’s a great challenge, like driving, she’s the worst driver in the world. I’m not lying. Bless her heart. She really is not a very good driver. And she hasn’t had to do that.”

Bryan went on to address the #FreeBritney movement, saying, “I don’t quite know what their meaning is. I don’t follow it that well. But I am aware that they feel like it’s, maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but I can’t really speak for them.”

Dozens of celebrities have joined the conversation about Britney’s situation, including Cher, Bella Thorne and Snooki. Ariel Winter of “Modern Family” recently shared an article about the star, writing, “What her father and team is [sic] doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating.”

Ariel’s statement came as over 100,00 people signed a petition to have Britney released from the conservatorship, which began in 2008. Since then, the singer’s father has managed her financial assets, estate and career negotiations. It has also been alleged that Britney is not allowed to get married, have more children, drive a car or leave her home without Jamie’s permission.

Despite the repeated objections from fans, Britney’s attorney Stanton Stein previously rejected the idea that the music icon has been restrained or manipulated in any way. Stanton told the Los Angeles Times via a statement, “She’s always involved in every career and business decision. Period.”

Britney also addressed her millions of followers in April 2019 after canceling her Las Vegas residency and checking into a mental health facility.

She wrote at the time, “Don’t believe everything you read and hear… my situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is [sic] amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.”

Attorney Tamar Arminak opened spoke to Access last year about Britney’s controversial conservatorship under her father. “I think that at this point Britney feels that she has done this for nearly 10 years and she’s proven that can follow the plan and take care of herself and she’s ready to have the freedoms back that she once did,” Arminak shared. “Most recently Britney expressed she wanted to marry her boyfriend and we know that Jamie her conservator had refused to give her permission. Something as simple as marrying your boyfriend you would think a 37-year-old star, multimillionaire would be able to do. In Britney’s situation even those types of personal details are controlled by her conservator.”

