Jessica Biel Channels Husband Justin Timberlake’s Iconic All-Denim Look In Spot-On Style

It’s like she’s his mirror.

Jessica Biel is channeling husband Justin Timberlake’s iconic all-denim look in a spot-on new photo.

On Wednesday, the “Candy” star took to Instagram to show off her very own Canadian tuxedo and stunned in a perfect denim-on-denim skirt and top.

“Boots, Bestie, Rodeo round 2,” she captioned a series of photos and videos of herself and a pal at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The all-jean style seemed to give fans flashbacks to Justin and Britney Spears’ matching fashion at the 2001 American Music Awards.

“Denim in denim! Did Justin help style you?! LOL jkjk,” one person wrote.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Their Love Story In Photos View Gallery

“SLAYYYY TimberQueen. You and Justin are amazing,” another wrote, while a third added, “Ah yes the Canadian tuxedo.”

Jessica has never been shy about matching with her husband.

In November, the duo dazzled as they both looked bold in black at a special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre.

On Thursday, she even posted a photo of herself and the “Sexy Back” singer rocking glam white ensembles. “On our suit and tie s—,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her beau’s song “Suit & Tie.”