Britney Spears Dances In Front Of Her Christmas Tree To Kick Off Holiday Season

Britney Spears‘ only wish for her Christmas decorations this year is to make it red!

The “My Only Wish” singer is gearing up for the holidays, and this year she’s doing it with by adding a new color scheme. Britney already has her tree up ahead of the most wonderful time of the year and said she’s going with a new style to make her merry.

“I changed my pink tree to red…it’s been pink for 4 years and I just love sharing it with all of you now that it’s red!!!!,” she wrote alongside a video of her new décor.

Britney, who donned a festive red dress as she decked the halls, eventually moved closer to give fans an up-close look at her trimmed tree.

“Ok so I thought a view of my tree actually beside it would be more appropriate than a [nosedive] view off my balcony,” she quipped. “Oh well…I get silly this time of year…hot cocoa please!!!!!! God bless!!!!”

Britney is celebrating her first Christmas in 13 years that she does not have to follow the guidelines of her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old won her legal battle to end her year’s long conservatorship earlier this month.

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I’m forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory… I love my fans so much…so thank you,” she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 15.

Britney didn’t reveal who she plans to celebrate the holidays with, but a source told TMZ that her mother, Lynne Spears, flew to L.A. to celebrate Thanksgiving with her son, Brian, and hopes to see her daughter.

Britney Spears Slams Mom For Giving Dad Jamie Conservatorship Idea: ‘She Secretly Ruined My Life’

Although, reconnecting with some of her family members may not be on the “Toxic” singer’s list to Santa. She publicly called out her mom earlier this month as her legal battle waged on.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago…but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

Will Britney Spears Face Trauma Symptoms Due To Conservatorship Ending?

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!