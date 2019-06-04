Britney Spears Dances With A Fake Snake: What Does It Mean?

Prepare to get 2001 Britney Spears flashbacks!

The 37-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself doing an elaborate dance routine with a stuffed snake to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy.”

“Great song!! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish,” she wrote in the caption.

The “Toxic” hitmaker famously used a live python as a prop for her performance of “Slave 4 U” at the 2001 VMAs. Fans were shook when the singer brought the reptile out mid-song, making it one of the most memorable Britney moments of all time!

Billie, 17, took to the comments of the Instagram post, clearly at a loss for words by the shout out from Brit!

“Omg,” she wrote.

Fans are happy to see that Britney is in good spirits following a tumultuous couple of months in and out of therapy.

The “If U Seek Amy” singer has been dealing with her father’s recovery from a life-threatening colon rupture and it has taken a toll on her own mental health. She’s also been dealing with an ongoing battle with her conservatorship.

Last week the pop queen posted a video showing off a few funny faces with the caption, “…after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!”

Definitely has certainly been in high spirits throughout the tough couple months. And she has been staying active throughout her treatment too, posting dancing videos, workout sessions, and a bike ride with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood,” she gushed about her bike ride over the weekend. “Just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven!”

Whatever the hobby (hopefully not a venomous one, however) we are thrilled to see Britney happy!

