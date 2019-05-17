Britney Spears Exclaims ‘I Love This Man’ In New Photos With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is feeling the love with boyfriend Sam Asghari. In a series of new photos posted to both his and her Instagram accounts, the duo is posed in white T-shirts and looking very loved up as they smile for the camera in three different shots. A source close to the situation says Britney saw Sam yesterday and appeared to be doing much better.

Britney captioned the sweet pics on her Instagram, “I love this man,” and Sam simply shared a couple emojis and tagged his ladylove. This latest round of social media PDA comes after a difficult couple of weeks for Britney, following the news that she had been admitted to a mental health facility to deal with stress and anxiety she was reportedly feeling around her father’s illness.

An insider told Access that Britney’s mother, Lynne, wanted her to continue to get treatment at home even though she recently completed a 30-day treatment stint in April.

“Lynne doesn’t want her[Britney] in treatment but wants her in treatment in the house – to do it privately. Lynne doesn’t feel the need to have her institutionalized. Britney is leaning toward that,” the source shared with Access.

Her conservatorship, which has been managed by her dad Jamie, has also been in the headlines and a judge recently appointed someone to investigate the status of Britney’s conservatorship. Attorney Tamar Arminak opened up to Access about the situation Britney is facing.

“I think that at this point Britney feels that she has done this for nearly 10 years and she’s proven that can follow the plan and take care of herself and she’s ready to have the freedoms back that she once did,” Arminak shared. “Most recently Britney expressed she wanted to marry her boyfriend and we know that Jamie her conservator had refused to give her permission. Something as simple as marrying your boyfriend you would think a 37-year-old star, multimillionaire would be able to do. In Britney’s situation even those types of personal details are controlled by her conservator.”

Could Britney’s new round of snaps prove that she really has marriage on the mind with Sam?