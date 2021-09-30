Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Breaks His Silence After Being Suspended From Conservatorship

Jamie Spears is speaking out.

Following his suspension as the conservator of his daughter, Britney Spears’ estate for the last 13 years, he’s breaking his silence on Thursday in a statement issued by his attorney, Vivan Thoreen, to Access Hollywood.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” the statement began.

“For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

The statement continued, “These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.”

“Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters,” it concluded.

Judge Brenda Penny granted the pop superstar’s request to remove Jamie as conservator in favor of a temporary successor. John Zabel will now oversee her estate.

Access Hollywood was inside the Los Angeles County courtroom where Penny said in a hearing on Wednesday that her decision was “in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal.”

The news comes one week after Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, asked the court to suspend Jamie in favor of Zabel. Rosengart reportedly told Penny at Wednesday’s hearing that his client was “pleading” for Jamie’s immediate removal, adding that the singer would be “extraordinarily distraught” if her father kept his position “for one more day.”

Rosengart’s court filings reportedly read that Jamie’s removal would be a “first” and “substantial step toward Ms. Spears’” freedom.”

Last month, Jamie’s attorneys had reportedly requested that the court allow him to voluntarily step down from the conservatorship, citing their expectation that the arrangement was nearing its end.

In addition, Jamie’s legal team previously expressed concern that Zabel was not qualified to take his place, a notion to which Rosengart reportedly cited Zabel’s extensive experience as a CPA with “an impeccable record.”