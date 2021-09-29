Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Suspended As Her Conservator After 13 Years

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended as the conservator of her estate after 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny granted the pop superstar’s request to remove Jamie as conservator in favor of a temporary successor. John Zabel will now oversee her estate.

Access Hollywood was inside the Los Angeles County courtroom where Penny said in a hearing on Wednesday that her decision was “in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal.”

The news comes one week after Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, asked the court to suspend Jamie in favor of Zabel. Rosengart reportedly told Penny at Wednesday’s hearing that his client was “pleading” for Jamie’s immediate removal, adding that the singer would be “extraordinarily distraught” if her father kept his position “for one more day.”

Rosengart’s court filings reportedly read that Jamie’s removal would be a “first” and “substantial step toward Ms. Spears'” freedom.”

Last month, Jamie’s attorneys had reportedly requested that the court allow him to voluntarily step down from the conservatorship, citing their expectation that the arrangement was nearing its end.

In addition, Jamie’s legal team previously expressed concern that Zabel was not qualified to take his place, a notion to which Rosengart reportedly cited Zabel’s extensive experience as a CPA with “an impeccable record.”

Britney herself did not immediately react to the latest development publicly, but she has commented on the new documentaries about her legal saga.

Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on an unspecified program, calling “a lot” of what she saw “not true,” adding that she tries to “disassociate myself from the drama.”

— Erin Biglow