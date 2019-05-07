Britney Spears Files Temporary Restraining Order Accusing Sam Lutfi Of ‘Severe Mental Trauma’

Britney Spears’ personal drama has taken another turn.

Attorneys for the pop superstar filed for a temporary restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi, Access confirms. According to court documents obtained by Access on Tuesday, Spears is requesting protection for not just her, but also her parents and two sons to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma.”

If granted, the order would require Lutfi to remain at least 200 yards away from all persons listed, along with Spears’ home, workplace and her children’s school and childcare location.

WATCH: Britney Spears Update: How Jamie Lynn Spears Clapped Back At Haters Amid Her Sister’s Treatment



The documents claim that Lutfi has caused “unjustified interference” in Spears’ life through “harassing and threatening texts and tweets” to her loved ones in a “new campaign of harassment” since she checked into a mental health facility earlier this year.

In addition, the order alleges that Lutfi has attempted to “disrupt” her conservatorship through “bribes,” the potential release of “private information,” and “calls for vigilante action” via the #FreeBritney movement on social media, which gained steam in recent weeks amid reports that Spears was actually being held in treatment against her will.

Access has reached out to Lutfi for comment.

WATCH: #FreeBritney Update: Britney Spears Appears Out On Easter Sunday With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

The 44-year-old appeared to address the new legal developments in a cryptic tweet on Tuesday evening, but didn’t mention Spears by name.

“This isn’t 2008 no one believes all their lies any longer,” he wrote, adding the #TimesUp hashtag.

In a candid video message to fans last month, Spears accused Lutfi of creating “fake emails” which she claimed had exacerbated the increased speculation surrounding her situation. She did not share any further information about what the emails had allegedly said, and Lutfi “unequivocally” denied in a subsequent tweet that he ever had the capability to “fabricate” emails in the way he believed Spears’ video suggested.

The singer also appeared to reassure followers that she had sought treatment on her own volition.

“My family’s been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon,” she said at the time.

Adding, “I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

WATCH: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: Legal Expert Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know

The newest legal action comes on the heels of Spears’ mother requesting more involvement in her conservatorship, including a request for legal presence at a status update scheduled for Friday.

Spears reportedly checked out of the wellness facility in late April and has remained active on Instagram since, posting multiple photos and videos of herself doing yoga and lifting weights.

Back in January, the hitmaker announced that she was shelving her planned “Domination” Las Vegas residency to spend more time with her ailing father, Jamie, who has been her primary conservator since 2008.

— Erin Biglow