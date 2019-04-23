Britney Spears Sets The Record Straight About Her Treatment: ‘I Just Needed Time To Deal’

After a week of escalating rumors surrounding Britney Spears and her current mental health treatment, the pop star is breaking her silence.

On Tuesday evening, Britney shared an Instagram video to update fans and dispel recent allegations about her situation, including reports that she was being held at a treatment facility against her will after putting her planned Las Vegas residency on ice.

“Hi guys! Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” she spoke to the camera. “My family’s been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

The “Pretty Girls” singer went into further detail in the video’s caption, where she revealed that the discussion surrounding her status was negatively impacting her health.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she began her typed-out message. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

Britney then claimed that her former manager had created “fake emails” that incidentally added to the current public confusion, though it’s unclear what the emails had allegedly said.

“These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them,” her caption read. “He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸,” Britney added. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Britney’s post follows nearly a month of public speculation surrounding her well-being. On April 3, the artist shared an Instagram quote that suggested she was taking some ‘me time.’ That same day, an insider told Access that Britney had admitted herself into a 30-day treatment program to help her process her father’s recent health issues – a story she seems to be sticking to in her new video.

Two weeks later, public doubt around that story began to grow after the “Britney’s Gram” podcast reported that the mom of two had not, in fact, checked herself into a facility in April, but had instead been admitted against her will in January after she had not been taking her medication as prescribed.

Amid the conflicting reports, Britney largely stayed out of the spotlight; but she reemerged on Easter Sunday when paparazzi photographed her leaving a Beverly Hills hotel with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Britney’s new video also comes on the heels of Jamie Lynn Spears’ fierce plea for people to stay out of her older sister’s business.

