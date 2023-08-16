Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari Separate After 14 Months Of Marriage

It’s over for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

The “Mind Your Business” songstress and her husband have separated after more than 14 months of marriage, a source close to Sam confirms to Access Hollywood.

Britney and Sam have both yet to speak out on the reports. Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for both for comment.

Their separation comes two months after the pair marked their first wedding anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone, Sam shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him and his wife flashing their wedding bands and wrote, “Happy 1 year to me and my better half.”

Months prior, the pop star and her beau were each spotted without wedding rings. At the time, Sam’s rep shut down any speculation that they were on the rocks, telling Access there were no “marital issues” and that he’d merely taken his wedding ring off because he was filming a movie.

Britney and Sam first struck up a romance in 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

In September 2021, the singer announced that her longtime love had popped the question.

Months later, in June 2022, Sam and Britney tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at her California home.