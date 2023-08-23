Britney Spears Introduces New Puppy Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears is welcoming another four-legged friend into her life.

The pop superstar introduced her newest dog in a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday, sharing glimpses at the fluffy white puppy as it bounced around the bed and climbed up Britney’s legs.

“Introducing Snow … the new edition [sic] to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it,” the singer wrote in her caption alongside a string of face palm emojis.

Brit’s pet news comes shortly after reports that she and estranged husband Sam Asghari had reached a custody agreement for their other dogs, including a Doberman named Porsha who the fitness influencer got for Britney as a gift in 2021.

The former couple separated in late July after nearly 14 months of marriage, according to divorce documents filed by Sam on Aug. 16.

The actor and fitness influencer broke his silence on the split in statement on his Instagram story one year later.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he began.

The 29-year-old went on to speak more candidly and appeared to acknowledge the public attention surrounding the news.

“S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he added.

Britney followed up with a public message of her own later that week alongside a dancing video on Instagram, telling fans about the emotional journey she’s experienced in her personal life.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” she wrote in part, adding that she’s “actually doing pretty damn good!!!”

She and Sam announced their engagement in September 2021 and tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in June of last year. Celebrity guests included Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Sources told NBC News that Sam has moved out and the separation is “what’s best for Britney.”