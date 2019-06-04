Britney Spears Is Spending Time With Boyfriend Sam Asghari ‘As Much As Possible’ Amid Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears has major feels for her boyfriend Sam Asghari!

A source close to the situation says the pop princess and the personal trainer are still “in love,” following the ongoing drama surrounding her conservatorship, which has been managed by her dad Jamie.

“They are seeing each other as much as possible and doing activities to get out of the house, [such as] making food together and working out real hard,” the insider shared.

The source also added that the 25-year-old has been spending more time with Britney than ever before, and that he has even met Britney’s two sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.

It’s no surprise that Britney is leaning on her beau through this difficult time!

Just last month, the 37-year-old took to social media to gush about her man. Britney captioned two sweet pics of the pair posing in white T-shirts and looking very loved up on her Instagram, “I love this man.”

Britney continues to deal with the drama surrounding her controversial conservatorship under her father. Attorney Tamar Arminak opened up to Access about the situation Britney is facing.

“I think that at this point Britney feels that she has done this for nearly 10 years and she’s proven that can follow the plan and take care of herself and she’s ready to have the freedoms back that she once did,” Arminak shared. “Most recently Britney expressed she wanted to marry her boyfriend and we know that Jamie her conservator had refused to give her permission. Something as simple as marrying your boyfriend you would think a 37-year-old star, multimillionaire would be able to do. In Britney’s situation even those types of personal details are controlled by her conservator.”