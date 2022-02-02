Britney Spears & Lawyer Mathew Rosengart Match In Pink For Lunch Outing: ‘I Simply Adore You’

On Wednesdays, Britney Spears and her lawyer wear pink!

The pop superstar and attorney Mathew Rosengart sported matching blush-toned outfits for a lunch outing this week and she couldn’t help but capture the cute moment on social media.

Britney shared a snap of the pair smiling together and revealed in her Instagram caption that their similar styles were a total coincidence, while also noting how much Mathew has helped her thrive after overcoming personal obstacles.

“This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!! We accidentally matched for lunch !!!!” the 40-year-old wrote, before closing with a kind message alongside a string of red rose emojis.

“Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you !!!!” she added.

The famed attorney joined Britney’s legal team last year and took over her conservatorship case. In November, he announced the long-awaited termination of the 13-year arrangement, addressing reporters and crowds of #FreeBritney supporters outside the courthouse.

“What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It’s up to Britney,” he said. “Britney, as of today, is a free woman.”

A new hearing currently slated for July will reportedly address Britney’s claim that her father, Jamie Spears, bugged her bedroom and tapped her phone during the conservatorship. Jamie’s lawyer has called these allegations “nonsense” and Jamie has also requested for his daughter to continue paying his legal fees.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Romance In Photos View Gallery

Despite continued family drama including an ongoing feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears over her new memoir, Britney has expressed her delight in embracing a new life of independence.

She and fiancé Sam Asghari announced their engagement over the fall and the mom of two shared a throwback Instagram peek at their recent Maui vacation last week.

— Erin Biglow