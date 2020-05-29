Britney Spears Releases New Music For First Time In 4 Years

Britney Spears is back and better than ever! The pop star dropped a previously unreleased version of her 2016 song “Mood Ring” alongside never-before-seen artwork.

Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️!!!! What was requested next is out now ✨🙊🙊💕🌸💍😉 ….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud 💋💋💋 !!!! https://t.co/xmwWR79k52 pic.twitter.com/XIY4SrgIbo — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 29, 2020

“Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go!!!! What was requested next is out now,” the 38-year-old wrote in an emoji-filled tweet. “I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!”

Previously, the song had only been available in Japan as part of her album “Glory,” which Britney also re-released with a new album cover to celebrate the album reaching No. 1 on the iTunes pop chart earlier this month.

WATCH MORE: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Show Off Steamy Bods For Pool Day

“My love is a mood ring / Up and down emotions / All these mood swings / You know how to read the touch of my skin / Nothing on my body, but this mood ring / You change me, ah / Mood,” Britney sings in the chorus.

The singer also recently celebrated more exciting news when Rolling Stone announced her song “…Baby One More Time” as its top “great debut single,” which the outlet described as “singles that became building blocks to great careers.”

Number ONE 😱 ??!!? Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor 💋💋💋 !!!!!! https://t.co/GnFH7Mqxjn — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 19, 2020

“Number ONE ??!!? Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor!!!!!!” the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer tweeted.