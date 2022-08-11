Britney Spears Responds To Kevin Federline Allegedly Posting Then Removing Videos Of Her Arguing With Sons

Britney Spears is responding to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he posted multiple videos on Instagram that he says are the “Toxic” singer arguing with their two sons.

The pop musician’s ex released a series of clips on Wednesday that he claims his kids who were allegedly 11 and 12 at the time took of Britney who would have been 36-years-old at the time raising her voice at them.

Britney, who does not appear to know she is being filmed, continues to go back and forth with Sean Preston and Jayden James as the pair appear to quarrel with their mom.

“I cannot sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth,” an Instagram account, which claims to be Kevin captioned the post. The post and the videos have been removed.

Now Britney is firing back at the allegations through her attorney. Mathew Rosengart told Access Hollywood in a statement:

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.

Kevin sat down with ITV for an interview regarding Britney.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” Rosengart said.

The videos and interview come amid claims that the teenagers have chosen not to see their mom recently, as the former couple continue to make their disagreement public.

“We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him. In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one,” Attorney Rosengart concluded.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Kevin’s attorney for comment but has not yet received a response.

While their public feud continues, Britney is now being accused by some who are calling her comments racist following her since-deleted remarks about her sons growing up with their dad in a house with more weed than “Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined.”

The 40-year-old made the comment in a lengthy statement on her Instagram account.

“The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home .. I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home!!! I looked forward to seeing my kids every week. It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days … maybe 3 days … but then the next week they stayed for only one day. Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she added.