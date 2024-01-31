Jessica Biel Honors Justin Timberlake’s 43rd Birthday With Romantic Behind-The-Scenes Video

Justin Timberlake is starting 43 on a high note, thanks to wife Jessica Biel!

The actress, 41, honored her music superstar husband’s birthday on Jan. 31 with a romantic video montage, sharing never-before-seen peeks at their romance over the years.

Jess paired the Instagram clip with Boom Forest’s cover of the Sonny & Cher classic “I Got You Babe” as candid moments from their decade-plus marriage played on. From goofy antics to cuddled-up selfies, Jess and JT proved once again they’re one of Hollywood’s most solid power couples.

“I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe,” Jessica wrote in her caption.

Fans loved getting behind-the-scenes looks at the pair’s personal outings and high-profile appearances, from Paris Fashion Week to more intimate gatherings including their 2022 vow renewal.

The “Cruel Summer” producer and the “SexyBack” singer tied the knot in 2012 and share two sons: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

And Jess had already given her man a special shoutout ahead of his big day. The Emmy nominee celebrated JT’s upcoming album with a funny TikTok video of herself listening to the lead single “Selfish” non-stop.