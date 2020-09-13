Britney Spears Shares Sweet Birthday Message For Her Son’s Jayden & Sean Preston

Britney Spears has major love for her sons.

The “Baby One More Time” singer shared a message for her two boys, who she shared with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who are celebrating milestones in their lives. Jayden turned 14 on Saturday September 12, 2020, while Sean Preston is turning 15 on Monday.

The pop star shared an image of a red sky with a yellow flower in a cloud.

“My two lil men’s birthdays are this week!!!!!! You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me !!!!! I love you both to the moon and back ….. and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more !!!!!,” the caption reads.

Britney and Kevin were in a super public relationship that ended in 2007. After meeting in 2004, their relationship and wedding were shown on the short-lived 2005 reality show “Britney and Kevin: Chaotic.”

The birthday message comes after Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari made headlines when he defended her against “scary” criticism.

Screenwriter Kelly Oxford had criticized Spears’ Instagram content, commenting on a post saying, “This account finally got too scary for me.”

In screenshots shown from a fan account Asghari responded saying, “What’s so scary about the biggest superstar in the world being herself (Authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think… We need more people like her and less Karens. Also, Instagram installed this button you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”

Britney and Sam have been together since 2017, after they met on set for her “Slumber Party” music video, and they seem to be having a great time together!

— Stephanie Swaim