Britney Spears Slams ‘Hypocritical’ Documentaries For Revisiting Her ‘Negative & Traumatizing Times’

Britney Spears is speaking her truth on her own terms.

The “Piece Of Me” singer, 39, took to Instagram on Monday to open up about her perspectives regarding recent documentaries about her life.

“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered,” she began her lengthy caption.

While she didn’t name a particular film, her post comes three months after the premiere of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ episode of “The New York Times Presents,” and just days after the BBC premiered “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.”

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️,” Britney continued.

“I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing 💃💃💃,” she added alongside the video showcasing her dance moves.

The singer also said she’s looking forward to taking trips and dancing in different studios this summer, and quipped that she has the best garden in Los Angeles.

She then seemingly addressed makeup artist Billy Brasfield’s participation in the new BBC documentary, adding, “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

Britney is set to personally address a Los Angeles court in June as her legal battle over her conservatorship continues. The star’s attorney told the court that Britney herself requested the hearing so she could speak to the court directly.

While it is not confirmed what she will talk about, she has been in an ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who has been her conservator since 2008.

Britney Spears: Hot Shots Of The Pop Superstar On The Stage! View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!