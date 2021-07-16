Britney Spears Slams Those Who ‘Never Showed Up For’ Her Before & Are Posting Support Now: ‘You’re So Far From Righteous’

Britney Spears is speaking out against certain fair-weather people in her life.

In an impassioned yet cryptic message posted to Instagram on Friday, the “Matches” songstress – who is in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle over her years-long conservatorship – expressed frustration towards those “closest to her” who had supported her publicly after singing a different tune privately.

Britney shared an image of a quote that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

She captioned the post, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO …,” she continued.

Britney chose not to name names in her post, but urged those who it was intended for to change their approach.

“So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!!”

“PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!” she concluded.

Britney Spears: Hot Shots Of The Pop Superstar On The Stage! View Gallery

Britney’s strong words come two days after the pop star secured a big win in her ongoing legal battle. During a July 14 hearing, the judge approved her chosen attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. The singer expressed that she wanted new representation in her testimony last month, and her long-held court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, resigned shortly after.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Britney celebrated getting Rosengart officially on her legal team on Instagram. She posted videos of herself riding a horse and cartwheeling, captioning them, “Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!”

“Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney,” she continued.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!