‘The GOAT’ Stars Kristen Doute & Reza Farahan Tease ‘Backstabbing’ & ‘Alliances’ In New Season

“The GOAT” has brought some of reality tv’s top stars to compete for one major prize!

Access Hollywood spoke with the cast, including “Shah’s of Sunset” alum Reza Farahan and “Vanderpump Rules” alum and “The Valley” star Kristen Doute. They teased “backstabbing” and “alliances” within the show.

“The girls were locked and loaded in a way that was unbreakable and the men were always like, trying to catch up to the women. So I feel like they had set a precedent that was hard to compete with. They were just performing like, on this level that was very high,” Reza said.



Kristen also talked about her “The Valley” co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, and if she thinks they will get back together.

“On ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy (Cohen)’ I did say I don’t think they’re gonna get back together. And I think that my opinion varies as they’re going through it, their relationship, on their own. I think I just trust Brittany to make the best decision for Brittany,” she said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily hopeless yet at this point. I have a little bit of hope, but it really is, this is all on Jax to make it better. If he’s not going to, the he’s gonna lose his wife.”

She also shared her thoughts on Tom Schwartz’s new relationship, saying she’s just happy that he is happy.

“I just like that Tom is happy. He seems really happy right now. He said girlfriend with a hard ‘g,’ they said I love you on Nick Viall’s podcast. He just seems very relaxed dating her. So, that’s all I want for Tom. Whether it lasts, whether it’s the longevity of their relationship or not, I don’t think it matters right now if they’re both having a good time,” she said.

“The GOAT” comes to Prime Video on May 9, 2024.