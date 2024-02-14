At Least 1 Dead, 22 Injured In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

At least one person is dead and 22 others are injured following a shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

Local police chief Stacy Graves confirmed the fatality in a pair of press conferences following the Feb. 14 tragedy, adding that a third suspect was taken into custody. Authorities previously shared on X that two individuals had been detained after shots were fired close to Union Station on the Super Bowl champions’ celebration route.

A children’s hospital was among the medical facilities who treated victims transported from the scene, but Graves could not confirm any patients’ ages as of Wednesday afternoon.

Second Update on Shooting at Union Station after Chiefs Parade https://t.co/bQlQrbL1Br — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins told NBC News earlier that of the surviving victims, eight are in critical or serious condition and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place shortly after a crowd of thousands welcomed the Chiefs home following their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy win. Players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce and more were all present for the festivities.

Chiefs player Drue Tranquill was among the first to issue public condolences in a message which Mahomes reposted.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” he wrote.

The Chiefs later issued a statement of condolence, confirming that all its players and staff were safe and accounted for.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement read.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

Story developing…