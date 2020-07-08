Brittany Snow Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos As She Reminisces On Pre-Quarantine Wedding

Brittany Snow tied the knot with her longtime love Tyler Stanaland right before the world went into lockdown – and now she’s finally sharing a peek inside her stunning wedding!

In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, and the “Pitch Perfect” star reflected in the caption on how her wedding day went (it apparently had a lot of wild things go wrong). But Brittany reflected on how given the circumstances of what was to come – she was beyond grateful to be able to say “I do” to her love. The pair wed in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, Calif. on March 14, just prior to most states going into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old actress posted a slideshow of pics from her big day for her nearly 3 million Instagram followers. “In early March, before we knew how much we’d miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person,” she captioned the photos. “The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day… but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane,” she continued. “I love you @tylerstanaland. You’re my dream come true.”

Brittany continued, “✨ Thank you @jonathansimkhai for creating my gorgeous dress & making me feel like my most authentic self. Thank you @theknot for helping us plan our magical day from our registry to our vendors. We love you guys. I know the world is a crazy place right now but I hope we can continue to celebrate love whenever and wherever we can. ✨✨✨”

Brittany shared her concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic days before tying the knot, during an appearance on Access Daily with “Hooking Up” co-star Sam Richardson.

“I’m a little overwhelmed with this [in] the world, happening right now,” Brittany said. “Hopefully, we will not be wearing masks in our wedding pictures.”

Brittany posted additional photos on Instagram from her and Tyler’s reception, swapping out her stunning Simkhai wedding gown for an off-the-shoulder lace dress by Galia Lahav. The happy bride is also photographed with her bridesmaids, and seen dreamily descending a staircase in her evening attire. “THANK YOU TEQUILA for getting us through our first date (we were so nervous. It wasn’t cute) and being a huge part of our wedding. We love you @casamigos 💫💫💫,” she wrote alongside the photos, which included a snapshot of the newlyweds smooching next to a Casamigos camper.

Brittany and Tyler announced their engagement on Instagram back in February 2019. At the time, Brittany shared a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds sharing a sweet smooch during dinner.

“A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” she gushed. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened.”

She continued, ” I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

Tyler also celebrated the news with a heartfelt tribute to his future wife. “I don’t know how I got so lucky and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you,” he wrote. “Everything changed when we met.”

He added, “You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back.”