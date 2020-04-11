Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Begs For ‘Prayers’ As He ‘Fights For His Life’

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s health condition has taken a turn for the worse, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On Friday, Amanda, a fitness trainer, made a plea for everyone to send their continued prayers for her husband as his conditioned has continued to worsen.

Amanda had told her fans earlier this month that Nick, 41, was in “stable” condition, but on Friday night she told her fans his condition had gotten very bad.

“My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband,” she wrote alongside a photo with their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo. “Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.”

“All prayer warriors right now PLEASE. Nicks condition got very bad. Please pray pray pray,” she added on her Instagram Story, alongside another picture of Nick with their son.

Nick has been fighting for his life since entering the hospital after he was struggling to breathe. On March 31, Amanda shared with her followers that her husband was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing.”

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately, we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID,” she shared at the time.

Shortly after, it seemed that Nick has taken a positive turn, hence the trainer sharing with her fans that Nick was in “stable” condition and responding to medication, but that doctors were still confirming the cause of his health crisis. “Two negative COVID tests. Doctors are convinced though that it is COVID so they did a third test,” she wrote on social media.

“He is doing BETTER! His body is responding well to the medication for COVID and he needs less oxygen from the ventilator.”

As doctors suspected, Cordero’s third test came back positive for coronavirus.

