Brody Jenner Gets Into Instagram Spat With Miley Cyrus After She Makes Out With His Ex Kaitlynn Carter In Italy

Brody Jenner is apparently taking this whole thing between his wife ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus in stride – kinda.

Brody took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself standing atop a cliff overlooking the Pacific ocean and captioned the snap, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

After his sage caption, fans took to the comments to respond to what he may be alluding too (aka the fact that his ex, Kaitlynn is currently on vacation with Miley and they have been doing a little bit of liplocking.)

His pal, Brandon Thomas Lee wrote, “Let’s round this out and post a pic of us making out.”

Naturally, Brody didn’t back down from the response, writing a quick quip in the caption, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Miley then responded to Brody’s comment, writing, “Brody Jenner, go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer.”

Miley announced earlier this weekend that she and Liam are separating after less than eight months of marriage.

So it’s safe to say that the Instagram comments likely won’t stop here.

