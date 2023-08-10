Brody Jenner Welcomes First Child, Baby Girl, With Fiancée Tia Blanco: ‘Incredibly In Love’

Brody Jenner is a dad!

The former “Hills” star has welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with fiancée Tia Blanco and the couple shared their happy news in a personal Instagram announcement on Thursday. Brody, 39, and Tia, 26, confirmed their daughter’s name and birth date alongside an emotional video documenting the little one’s home birth.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️ Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. 🙏🏼” they wrote.

The new parents directed fans to watch the full journey of Honey’s arrival on their YouTube channel, and Brody reflected in the clip how he wasn’t sure fatherhood was in the cards for him until he met Tia.

“She’s my better half. She’s the most incredible woman I’ve met in my entire life. And I think the universe kind of does things the way it’s supposed to. She was the perfect person for me. We got pregnant very fast. I know we’ve only been together a year, but she’s the right one and I know that with all my heart,” he said.

The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022, just weeks after they were spotted hitting up an Erewhon market together in California. Dating rumors first sparked when they each posted photos of the same Hawaiian waterfall, suggesting they were on vacation together.

They kicked off 2023 with a confirmation of Tia’s pregnancy, telling Instagram followers that their “little angel” was on the way. Brody proposed at their baby shower five months later and documented the happy moment on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to love you forever,” he captioned the post, adding a ring emoji.