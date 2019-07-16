Brody Jenner’s Mom Knew About Caitlyn’s Transitioning ‘Decades Ago’

Brody Jenner revealed that his mother Linda Thompson allegedly knew for decades about Caitlyn Jenner’s plan to transition.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” the reality star, 35, and his mother were discussing his childhood when she opened up about the “devastating” moment when she learned about Bruce’s desire to transition into a woman.

“I had this great normal life here in this little house in Malibu until that fateful day,” Linda, now 69, told Brody and Brandon Jenner along with Brody’s wife Kaitlynn Carter. “Where Bruce said to me, ‘I want to transition.'”

Brody revealed that his mother never told him about Bruce’s confession until he was 27 years old.

“My life just did a 180,” Linda confessed. “I had lost my normal, my family, my wonderful husband that I thought would be forever…I was devastated.”

Caitlyn split from Linda in 1986 when Brody was just 2 years old.

Brody’s wife Kaitlynn revealed that Caitlyn canceled on attending their wedding “a week before” in June of 2018, and while at the time her husband didn’t say much, she knew it must have had a big affect on him.

“Brody really just kind of brushed it off,” she said in a confessional. “He has to have felt something, but he doesn’t express it.”

“The Hills” alum said that not having his dad at the wedding was simply “a bummer.”

“I would have loved to have had her there, but you know, she had better things to do,” Brody said.

In a previous “The Hills: New Beginnings” episode, Brody said that he has learned “not to expect too much from her.”

His father’s absence was something Brody had grown accustomed to, which he revealed to a friend on the show.

“He wasn’t around for my graduation, he wasn’t around for most of my birthdays,” he said. “There really wasn’t any relationship, it was very surface.”