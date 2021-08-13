Brooke Burke Is ‘Happier Than Ever’ With Love Scott Rigsby And Reveals Romantic 50th Birthday Trip To Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

Brooke Burke has found love and something deeper in this pandemic with her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby.

On a balmy Malibu evening after a stunning dinner and cocktail pairing hosted by Risata Wines, Brooke, who played host along the Italian wine brand, dished to Access Hollywood about how beautifully her relationship with Scott evolved throughout the pandemic.

“The pandemic taught us a lot of things. Dating became marriage, romance became sweats and homemade dinner. You either really saw people’s true colors and loved who you loved or you made a shift or you were looking for depth,” Brooke shared. “Because we were dating prior to the pandemic, I feel like probably escalated a five-year relationship into a year-and-a-half amount of time. I am happy to say it’s been amazing.”

Brooke and Scott, who works in commercial real estate, began dating prior to the pandemic, making their red carpet debut at an event she hosted for Operation Smile in October 2020. But yes, like with so many relationships, things hit fast forward as the world headed into a global pandemic.

“They are monumental things,” Brooke shared of the love she’s found with Scott. “We’ve been together two years. I am turning 50. We survived a pandemic. We are still together. We are happier than ever. He’s so amazing and he still is,” she gushed.

As for what’s next for the couple? A very special place in Italy is on the books to ring in her milestone birthday on September 8.

“When we first started dating, he wanted to go to Italy, and there’s a specific place, that I said I am saving that place for when I am deeply in love…and so we are going. We are going in September,” Brooke shared.

In between sips of Risata’s Pink Moscato Rose, Brooke and Scott shared tender moments and smiles as they enjoyed dinner, and Brooke shared how this last year has really made her grateful for the people she’s had in her bubble.

Especially her family. Brooke has four kids, Neriah, 21, Sierra, 19, Heaven, 14, Shaya, 13, and says the time at home sharing life milestones and little moments together has been truly something special, after many years of a hectic travel schedule.

“Your quarantine team was the people that you loved, survived with you. It was the people that you knew, and trusted and loved. Your little bubble,” Brooke added. “I told my kids that before the pandemic – you create a bubble in life of people that are worthy of journeying with you and you share this safe space.”

“I’ve always been teaching a life edit — you edit your life in marriage, you edit your life as you grow older, you edit your life so that you hold yourself to a higher standard, for the people you love. The pandemic kinda forced that. It forced value on the people that we share our time with.”

And that value that she’s found – that’s what she’s taking out of this last year.

“What I’m finding now, as we come out of it, we are sort of maintaining that value of people in our lives. I think that’s important. I’m grateful.”