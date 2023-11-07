Brooke Shields & Selma Blair Share How Their Younger Selves Would React To Glamour 2023 Women Of The Year Honors

Brooke Shields is celebrating a special honor!

The Hollywood icon was chosen as one of Glamour’s 2023 U.S. Women of the Year and was among those honored at the annual event in New York City on Nov. 7.

On the red carpet, she told Access Hollywood what her younger self would’ve thought of being recognized for her impact and posing for the cover of Glamour.

“I don’t know if I would’ve ever believed,” she said. “I mean, I was 15 when I did my first [magazine] cover. So to be 58 and have another cover and actually feel like a woman… When you have a cover at 15, you just are so happy you have makeup on and someone’s taking your picture, you know?”

“I don’t think I would’ve believed today would’ve happened. I don’t think I would’ve been honored like this,” Brooke added.

Glamour also chose Selma Blair, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Geena Rocero, Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera as 2023 Women of the Year honorees.

Like Brooke, Selma told Access Hollywood she didn’t think her younger self would’ve believed she’d receive an honor like this.

“I am amazed at how life can change and that we all can continue to evolve and become more patient with ourselves and others,” she told Access Hollywood at the event. “And that kind of has been the key to my voice, is hearing other people and disrupting on their behalf, you know?”

Selma, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, also shared how she hopes to inspire others through her journey.

“When someone perceives that something might be over, it ain’t over till it’s over,” she said. “You know, we’re still here, and I think dying alive is a very healthy goal to have instead of letting yourself fall, you know, further away from connecting.”