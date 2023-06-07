Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread To Her Brain

Shannen Doherty is sharing a heartbreaking health update.

The actress revealed in a pair of candid Instagram videos this week that her cancer has spread to her brain.

Shannen gave fans a look at her radiation treatment, which began in January, and noted in her caption that her “fear is obvious” in the clip. The 52-year-old is seen tearing up as she undergoes the procedure, which targets lasers to the tumor area. An earlier post shows her getting fitted for a special mask to wear as a technician explains what she can expect from the process.

Shannen thanked the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for giving her such top-notch care but she also noted the intense emotions she’s experienced during this new phase of her battle.

“I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” she wrote. Adding, “But that fear…. The turmoil….. The timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later after multiple rounds of chemotherapy, but in 2020 Shannen confirmed that her illness had returned and reached stage 4. Her latest update comes weeks after she filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage. .

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section of Shannen’s latest posts with love and support. Selma Blair was among those to offer kind words, writing, “This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

