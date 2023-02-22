Brooklyn Beckham Channels Dad David Beckham’s Iconic Got Milk? Ad for Silk Nextmilk

Brooklyn Beckham is channeling his dad in a nostalgia-including new campaign for Silk.

The 23-year-old is joining forces with the milk alternative company as part of the Silk Nextmilk campaign.

“I love having the opportunity to work with cool brands and me being in the cook space, trying to get more into the cooking space, it seemed like a such a cool fit,” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

The new ad for the oat milk and plant-based blend is a ode to the Got Milk? advertisement his father, David Beckham did in the ’90s.

“He looks so young with no tattoos, hardly any! Crazy. It looks strange,” Brooklyn said with a laugh after seeing his dad’s poster for the first time.

The aspiring chef said he was excited to pay homage to the soccer star with his new partnership and revealed that the project was a surprise to David.