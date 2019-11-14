Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover And Scott Evans Face-Off Against ‘Today’ Hosts For Sexiest Man Alive Trivia Game

Who will win the sexiest title? “Access Hollywood” is in New York City this week, and hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the “TODAY” show to play a fun game of “People Puzzler.” And PeopleNow host Jeremy Parsons also joined the groups as host of the game!

In case you missed the announcement, People declared John Legend this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” earlier in the week. The 40-year-old singer, who already won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar, now holds the prestigious title of People’s Sexiest Man!

The two groups competed on live TV to see what they remembered from past years of sexiest men. It was certainly a heated competition! The first team to buzz in got to answer the question, and Hoda and Jenna invited a fan from the plaza to join their team.

Team “Access Hollywood” got off to a good start as they remembered Idris Elba was last year’s winner, but Kit got too excited in another question and pressed the buzzer too early!

Fortunately for Hoda and Jenna, their guest Taylor was a big pop-culture fan. She and Jenna immediately knew which “pro-soccer player named Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.” It was none other than David Beckham, of course!

In the end, it was declared that the “TODAY” team was the winner. And lucky fan Taylor was gifted with a year’s subscription to People!