Brooklyn Beckham Is Engaged: See Victoria Beckham’s Sweet Reaction!

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged! The 21-year-old model and photographer took to social media to reveal that he popped the question to girlfriend Nicola Peltz after 10 months of dating—and she said yes!

Brooklyn shared a sweet photo embracing his new fiancée as she sported an engagement ring, writing in the caption, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola shared the same photo on her Instagram, revealing that Brooklyn’s little sister Harp captured the sweet shot! She wrote, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.”

Brooklyn and the 24-year-old “Bates Motel” actress have been an item for 10 months. Brooklyn reportedly called it quits with ex-girlfriend Hana Cross in September 2019, but he didn’t remain single for long.

He made his romance with Nicola Instagram official in January days before celebrating her birthday. The couple appeared quite cozy for the occasion as they posed in the bathroom wrapped up in towels. Brooklyn wrote at the time, “Happy birthday babe. You have such an amazing heart.”

A little over a month later, he had already dropped the “L” word, posting, “I promise to always take care of you and to love you with all my heart.”

Nicola seems just as smitten—she has referred to Brooklyn as her soulmate! In May, she shared a sweet shot with the caption, “I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy.”

It looks like Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria Beckham, is overjoyed over the engagement! She shared the couple’s engagement photo on her own Instagram, gushing, “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

— by Katcy Stephan