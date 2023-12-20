Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Marry After 12 Years Of Dating

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have tied the knot, according to multiple published reports.

The longtime couple got married at New York City Hall, a rep for Greta confirmed to People.

The “Barbie” director met Noah while filming 2010’s “Greenberg” and began dating a year later. The couple first became parents in March 2019 with their first son, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach.

The couple revealed in July 2023 that they welcomed a second son during an interview with Elle UK. Greta shared, “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

The newlyweds have had a busy year after the success of “Barbie” which they co-wrote the screenplay for and have been promoting. Noah opened up about working closely with Greta to Vogue in December 2019, explaining, “I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie. I don’t want to sound sickeningly happy, but it’s a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don’t know how else to say it without saying great a lot.”

In July 2023, Greta chatted with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about “Barbie” and broke down her process behind making the highly-anticipated movie.

Greta explains what made Margot Robbie a perfect Barbie and Ryan Gosling a perfect Ken for the flick, sharing, “There’s a quality where they’re finding the humor through the truth and through taking it seriously and they’re never making fun of it and they’re never standing outside of it.”

The director also spills on the big sleepover the cast had and reveals that Ryan sent over a bagpiper to the bash.

