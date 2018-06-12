Brooklyn Decker Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her App Finery That Helps You Organize Your Closet!

Get ready to have the closet of your dreams!

Actress and entrepreneur Brooklyn Decker chatted with Access about the latest updates from her fashion app Finery, which helps users organize their clothing and, ultimately, save extra money!

Finery has already been compared to Cher Horowitz's epic digital closet from "Clueless" because of its ability to curate outfits and provide style inspiration based on the pieces already in your wardrobe. And, the 30-year-old mom of two admitted she doesn't mind those comparisons at all, even though that's not where the initial idea came from.

"That really wasn't the intention behind the app," Brooklyn said. "We just wanted to increase productivity for women and save them time. But then so many people started calling it the 'Clueless closet' and it allowed people to understand what we did so quickly and easily that we just owned it."