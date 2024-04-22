Trucker Hats Are Back & We Found Some Really Fun Ones Under $50

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Our favorite spring trend is one we’ve actually seen before: trucker hats are back, baby!

The trucker hat trend was everywhere in the early 2000s. Unlike a traditional baseball hat, a trucker hat has a more exaggerated silhouette and sits a little higher on your head than a typical cap. Now, this iconic headwear is making a comeback as the hottest trend of spring 2024.

If you couldn’t afford one of those trendy designer hats back in the day (you know the ones), you’ll be glad to know that the trend is now more affordable than ever. It’s a new era of trucker hats! These fun headwear options are an instant fashion statement. They can add a fun pop of color or a design element to an otherwise neutral style.

Our shopping experts have found the perfect hat options inspired by the must-have trucker image, all under $50. You can shop hats in a variety of colors, patterns, fabrics, and designs, including those with iconic and recognizable logos.

Shop the must-have accessory of 2024 below.

