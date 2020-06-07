Brooks Laich & Access’ Scott Evans Get Choked Up During Emotional Conversation About Race

Brooks Laich couldn’t hold back the tears during his and Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans‘ candid and heartfelt conversation about race.

While co-hosting Brooks’ podcast, “How Men Think,” the men discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and what it means for Scott to be a black man in America today.

Brooks, who vowed from the start that he wanted to listen and learn, was audibly emotional after he asked Scott to discuss the harsh realities he and his community have faced.

“I want to ask you a truthful, hard question. What is the hardest part of being a black person in America?” the NHL veteran said.

The question struck Scott, who candidly told Brooks he wasn’t sure he could get through his answer without losing his composure.

“I don’t know how I’m going to be able to get through it without becoming undone, because it is incredibly – it’s tied to the core of everything, this requirement of us to change how we handle each other,” he said, already welling with emotion.

The Most Powerful Signs From Black Lives Matter Protests View Gallery

Scott then told Brooks about a conversation he recently had with Lauryn Whitney, who made a heartbreaking viral video about the fears she faces as a black mother of a black son.

“She was talking about being in the doctor’s office when their doctor told them the sex of their child,” he told Brooks. “She had been hoping and praying and wishing for a girl. And when the doctor told her she was having a boy, she started to cry.

“Her husband was like, ‘Baby, no. It’s good. We’re good. We’re having a healthy, beautiful baby boy. Why are you crying?’ And she said to him, I’m crying because, how on earth are we going to protect him? How on earth are we going to keep him safe? This world is not kind. This world does not see him, will not see him this way. And what are we going to do?”

Scott said the story got him thinking about his own relationship with mom, who was similarly protective over him.

“It just made me go back throughout all the conversations with my mom, about, ‘Don’t be out too late.’ Or, ‘Don’t drive on that side of town.’ Or, ‘Who all is going to be there?’ All of those questions, I was like, ‘Mom, why are you trippin’ so hard?’ I get it,” he explained.

“Now, you ask me, what is the hardest part about being black in America? It is the constant fear and the need to constantly reassure yourself that you’re going to be OK. You need to be alert, you need to be aware, but you’re gonna be OK. I hope you’re gonna be OK. And nobody should have to live like that.”

George Floyd Protests Joined By Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, John Boyega & More Stars View Gallery

Scott also reflected on how black people are forced to continually adjust their behavior to keep themselves safe, citing black moms’ fears of their children going out on a jog following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

His words struck a chord Brooks, who thanked him for his honesty.

“I don’t know that as a white person I will ever be able to grasp the magnitude of those feelings and emotions. And the weight of that. I truly don’t believe I’ll ever be able to understand. But I feel you, my friend. I feel you. I feel your hurt, and other dear friends that I’ve spoken to, I can feel their hurt.”

“It’s making me emotional right now,” he continued, his voice cracking as he verged on tears. “I just, I hate it. I hate it. I hate when people hurt. I hate when people hurt.”

“You’re really inspiring me with your words and your story to be better … Any person on earth deserves a fair shake, deserves equality, deserves unity, deserves appreciation and love,” he added.

Brooks and Scott’s episode of “How Men Think with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw” is available June 8.