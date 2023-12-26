Shannen Doherty Feeling ‘Thankful To Really Be Here For’ Christmas After ‘Massive Health Struggles’

Shannen Doherty is feeling grateful this holiday season.

The 52-year-old actress reflected on the past year during the Christmas episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” where she was joined by her mother, Rosa Doherty.

She opened up about her recent health struggles which included her cancer spreading, “This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we’re here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don’t walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character,” she said.

Adding, “I’m just so thankful really to be here for it.”

She continued explaining how she adjusted her treatments so she would be able to enjoy the holiday, “I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star first announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and then shared in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. In June, she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain and most recently in November she revealed that the cancer spread to her bones.



Though Shannen’s prognosis is worrisome, she explained to People magazine for their Nov. 29 cover story that the inspiring mindset is helping her stay positive and focused on what makes her happy.

“I don’t want to die,” she said. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

The 52-year-old went on to dispel the notion that people with advanced cancer such as hers are unable to enjoy or even participate in life, sharing how she’s determined to continue staying active as long as she can.

“People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age —’You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” she said.

“We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

Shannen’s newest challenge comes weeks after she reunited with her “90210” co-stars onstage at 90s Con, where she got emotional during a standing ovation from the cast and crowd.