Bruce Willis Praised By Emma Heming Willis & Demi Moore For Being The ‘Greatest Dad’

Emma Heming Willis has major love for her husband Bruce Willis.

The 45-year-old, who shares 11-year-old Mabel and 9-year-old Evelyn with the “Die Hard” star, shared an image of Bruce as she praised him for being the “greatest dad I know.”

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be “conventional,” what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family,” the caption reads.

His daughter Scout reacted in the comments writing, “This is so so true and so beautiful.”

Bruce and his ex Demi Moore are also parents to 31-year-old Scout, 34-year-old Rumer and 29-year-old Tallulah.

Demi also shared love for her ex on Instagram, writing, “Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!”

The messages come after Bruce’s family revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

