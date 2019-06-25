Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Tease Something Coming ‘Soon’ & ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Are Shook

Are we going to see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman together again?

“Breaking Bad” alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul dropped a couple of cryptic messages on social media on Tuesday and fans of the series are shook!

Bryan and Aaron both posted the same pic of a pair of donkeys, captioned with one single word: “Soon.”

But what does it mean?!?!

Back in February, the Hollywood Reporter dropped the news that Aaron would be reprising his Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” role for a sequel film for Netflix that will then run on AMC.

Series creator Vince Gilligan will return to pen the script and executive produce the project.

But as for Bryan’s part?

(Spoiler warning!)

Walter White of course died in the series finale, so could he appear in a flashback perhaps?

Bryan called into “The Dan Patrick Show” when news of the film broke in 2018 and said he hadn’t seen a script, but if Vince asked him to take part, he would “absolutely” do it.

Or, Season 5 of the spinoff prequel “Better Call Saul” is coming in 2020. Could the pair be making a cameo on “Saul”?

What do you make of Bryan and Aaron’s message?

