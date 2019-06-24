BTS Breaks Their Own Record Yet Again With 13th No. 1 Hit ‘A Brand New Day’

It’s “A Brand New Day” and a brand new record for BTS!

The K-Pop superstars nabbed their 13th No. 1 hit on Billboard’s World Digital Song sales chart, the music outlet reported on Monday.

According to Nielsen, “A Brand New Day,” featuring Zara Larsson, topped the June 29 list with 10,000 downloads. It’s the boy band’s third consecutive track to debut at No. 1. Last week, “Dream Glow” with Charli XCX took down their Halsey collaboration, “Boy With Luv,” which had held the coveted spot for eight weeks.

BTS began dominating the World Digital Song sales chart with “Fire” back in May 2016 and they’ve proven themselves unstoppable since.

In addition to one smash after another, the guys also boast the most total entries in the survey’s history with a whopping 85, per Billboard. EXO’s 74 places them at a not-so-distant second, while BLACKPINK are the runners-up for most No. 1s with five.

As if they didn’t have enough reason to celebrate already, BTS got crowned with another recent triumph. “Boy With Luv” was certified platinum by the RIAA last week, marking the group’s second time achieving the honor after last fall’s “Mic Drop” – something no other South Korean act has done.

— Erin Biglow