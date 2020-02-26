BTS Sings Cardi B, Post Malone Along With Their Hits For James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

The moment BTS ARMYs have been waiting for is finally here—BTS joined James Corden on the “Late Late Show” for an epic round of Carpool Karaoke!

The group wasted no time and dove right into a Steve Aoki remix of their hit song “Mic Drop.” RM, the group’s resident English speaker, sat in the front next to James and rocked a pair of gold-chain sunglasses. Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook sat in the middle seats while Jin, Suga, and V brought in the rear.

All seven members showed off their impressive vocal range and rapping skills as they jumped into a cover of the Bruno Mars and Cardi B song “Finesse.” After the group revealed that Madonna and Post Malone were among the musical celebrities they’ve been most excited to meet, James led a round of Post’s song “Circles.” But only after they admitted Post smoked too many cigarettes!

Of course, the carpool had to include a song from BTS’ new album Map Of The Soul: 7. They performed their lead single “ON” and Jungkook absolutely nailed the song’s soaring high notes.

James also bonded with the group over their love of food—fans have lovingly nicknamed Jimin “Mochi,” and the group decided that James should be “Papa Mochi”! The “Late Late Show” host loved the nickname so much, he changed his show’s Twitter handle to reflect the name—and PAPA MOCHI ended up trending on Twitter.

The 41-year-old host was also very eager for any possibility to be added as the eighth member of the group. When Jin asked James if he was “prepared to go on a world tour,” James responded he was “born ready.” In fact, he revealed he had been taking PLYOJAM dance classes in order to get into tip-top dancing shape!

As an added treat, the entire group joined James’ dance class and showed off their incredibly synchronized skills.

The episode was so impressive that ARMY fans were weren’t the only ones obsessed. Tons of celebrities took to social media to say just how much they loved the group’s appearance on James’ show!