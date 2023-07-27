Madonna Dances To ‘Lucky Star’ As She Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

Madonna is celebrating a special musical milestone!

On July 27, the pop superstar marked 40 years since the release of her 1983 self-titled debut album.

She celebrated the big anniversary on Instagram by sharing a video of her grooving to “Lucky Star,” one of her hit singles off the LP.

Madonna began by shaking her hips to the beat with her back to the camera. She then grooved toward the lens, leaned in and gave viewers a wink.

The pop legend closed the video by blowing a kiss and continuing to lip-sync to her lyrics.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she captioned her post.

“Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first Album,” the 64-year-old added.

Madonna’s fans and friends filled the comment section of her post with their own celebrations, with many remarking they were happy to see her in such high spirits after a tough past few weeks.

Last month, the musician was hospitalized in the ICU for what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

In an Instagram message earlier this month, Madonna thanked fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement” as she continued to rest and recuperate.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote in part.